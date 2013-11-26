Rosneft, Eni agree oil supply deal for European refineries

TRIESTE Italy Nov 26 Russia's Rosneft and Eni will sign an agreement on mutual supplies of oil to their European refineries, Rosneft Chief Executive Igor Sechin said on Tuesday.

"We will sign a document on mutual oil supplies: we (Rosneft) will supply to refineries with Eni's ownership and they will (supply) our refineries," Sechin said.

Sechin said under the terms of the deal, Rosneft would supply 1 million tonnes of oil to Eni's refineries, while Eni would supply 400,000 tonnes.