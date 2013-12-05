U.S. investors could buy Italian bad loans - minister

MILAN Dec 5 U.S. investors may be ready to buy bad debt off Italian banks, Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni was quoted as saying on Thursday.

In an interview with la Repubblica newspaper, Saccomanni said he had met with investors specialising in managing pools of non-performing loans during a trip to the United States.

"I perceived a U.S. willingness to invest, to manage non-performing loans," he said.

"This means there is no need to create a "systemic bad-bank" with taxpayers' money, either national or European, because this issue can be dealt with using private capital."

Rising bad loans are the main problem for Italian banks as domestic companies, battling the longest post-war economic recession, find it hard to meet debt repayments.

Gross non-performing loans in September stood at 144.5 billion euros ($196 billion), industry data showed. At 7.5 percent of total loans, their share was the highest since November 1999.

Several Italian banks are trying to sell portfolios of bad loans.