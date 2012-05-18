Finmeccanica CEO gets Red Brigades death threat

MILAN May 18 Giuseppe Orsi, chairman and CEO of Italian aerospace and defence company Finmeccanica, has received a death threat from a far-left Red Brigades militant group, a police officer said on Friday.

The message "Death to Orsi" and a five-pointed star, a Red Brigades symbol, was written in pencil on the wall of an office at one of the state-owned conglomerate's units, Ansaldo Energia, in Genoa, the officer said.

Earlier in May, Roberto Adinolfi, the CEO of a unit of Ansaldo Energia, was shot in the leg in Genoa by unidentified gunmen in an attack reminiscent of politically motivated violence that raged in Italy in the 1970s and 1980s.

Responsibility for the attack against Adinolfi was claimed by an anarchist group called FAI which said it would strike again.

A police source at the scene said it was too early to say if Friday's threat was genuine.