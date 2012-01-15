版本:
2012年 1月 15日 星期日 23:23 BJT

Bodies of two elderly men found on capsized Italy ship

GIGLIO, Italy Jan 15 Divers searching the capsized Italian cruise ship Costa Concordia on Sunday found the bodies two elderly men trapped at a assembly point on the vessel, a Coastguard official said.

