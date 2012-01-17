版本:
Five more bodies found in stricken Italian ship

GIGLIO Jan 17 Rescue workers found five bodies on Tuesday in the submerged part of the Italian cruise liner that capsized off Italy's west coast, bringing the death toll to 11, firefighters said.

