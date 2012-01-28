版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 1月 28日 星期六 19:40 BJT

Woman's body found on wrecked liner

GIGLIO, Italy Jan 28 Divers found the body of a woman on the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia, officials said on Saturday, bringing the total number of known dead from the Jan. 13 accident to 17.

Divers found the body on the submerged part of the vessel's sixth deck, emergency service officials said.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐