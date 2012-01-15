版本:
Italy rescue workers make voice contact with another survivor

PORTO SANTO STEFANO, Italy Jan 15 Rescue workers on the stricken cruise ship that ran aground near a small Italian island late on Friday have made voice contact with another survivor and trying to reach the person, a coast guard official said on Sunday.

"We are trying to do the impossible to reach that person," the official told Italian television. Two other people were taken off the Costa Concordia after rescue workers found them in a cabin early on Sunday morning.

