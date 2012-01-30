After the wreck, cruise ship crew hanker for the sea

| ROME
ROME Jan 30 Hours after the Costa
Concordia's captain had abandoned ship, and after helping dozens
of passengers to safety, Carlos Garrone stripped off his clothes
and plunged into the freezing waters off Giglio island and
rescued a drowning fellow crew member.
As the operation to salvage the massive cruise liner moves
forward, its pace governed by the vagaries of the winter
weather, passengers are lining up to claim to compensation. But
like several of his shipmates, and despite the trauma of the
midnight wreck, Garrone has no plans to leave his job.
"Maybe some people won't want to sail again after living
through such a traumatic experience," said Garrone, an engineer
who lives in Valencia, Spain.
"I risked my life to jump into the water and save a drowning
man. To know I saved a man makes me feel good about myself. For
me it was a positive experience," he said.
As divers search for the missing, and salvage crews prepare
to recover fuel from the carcass of the Costa Concordia, other
crew members interviewed by Reuters also said they had no
intention of giving up a life at sea.
It is of course their job, but many of the more than
1,000-strong crew come from places where jobs are in short
supply and they have shown no sign of wanting to criticise their
employer during a general economic downturn even if they may
have entertained some doubts about returning to work at sea.
After the accident, Costa Cruises told the crew it would pay
them until the end of their current contract and that their jobs
were assured. But some crew members were worried.
"The company said I could decide when I wanted to go back to
work, and that I could take all the time I needed," Ciro Iosso,
33, an electrician for more than a decade with Costa, told
Reuters. Because of his wife and five-year-old son, Iosso said
he had some doubts about going back to sea.
Iosso commandeered a lifeboat that had already been put in
the water with other crew members and said he personally
evacuated at least 300 off the ship.
"LEFT A SCAR"
"I'm not absolutely sure I'll go back on a ship. The
accident left a scar that won't ever go away," Iosso said. "I
hope this feeling passes soon and I won't be afraid to go back
on a ship, because it's what I do best."
In a shrinking economy, demand for ship's officers slightly
outpaced supply in 2010, according to the International Shipping
Federation in London, and the cruise industry has been the
fastest growing leisure travel market for decades, with a
passenger growth rate of 7.4 percent since 1980.
The accident that killed 17 and left 15 missing has so far
had a limited impact on cruise bookings, Frederic Martinez,
chief executive of the French unit of Royal Caribbean - a Costa
Cruises competitor - told Reuters.
In the two weeks since the accident, "we didn't notice a
very strong slowdown, or a wave of cancellations, we received
very few worried phone calls. We were positively surprised,"
Martinez said.
But passengers would have booked in advance, and in many
cases before the Costa Concordia hit the rocks.
Two weeks after the shipwreck, however, questions are still
being raised about how the disaster was handled and whether
there are shortcomings in crew training and hiring practices.
A crew member, Gary Lobaton, was the first to file a lawsuit
against Costa's parent company Carnival in a U.S. district
court. More are expected. Lobaton's lawyers said in his court
filing that he was not aware of the "dangerous conditions" of
the cruise ship until it was too late to abandon it safely.
Italy's top-ranking Coast Guard official, Marco Brusco, said
last week that the ship's captain, Francesco Schettino, lost "a
precious hour", which made evacuating the ship more difficult.
Had the order been given earlier, "the lifeboats could have
been launched calmly, people could have been reassured," Brusco
said in testimony to a committee in the Italian Senate.
Passengers have complained the evacuation was chaotic, with
some left waiting in lifeboats for two hours before being able
to leave the ship. Several bodies were found by divers in
submerged evacuation assembly points, wearing life vests.
"Some crew panicked because they didn't have adequate
training," said Ignacio Benigno, 34, a supervisor chef in one of
the ship's restaurants. "It was really difficult to prepare the
lifeboats in that situation."
Benigno, who is Filipino, was hired by an agency that
provides crews to cruise companies like Costa. Both the agency,
Magsaysay Maritime Corp, and Benigno said that he had received
the proper training.
Unlike Garrone, whose father retired as a Costa mechanic and
whose uncle is a retired Costa captain, Benigno started out
working in hotels in Manila. Like Garrone, Benigno plans to go
back to sea with Costa.
"I promised to go back to Costa," Benigno said. "Many of us
are returning to Costa Cruises because we're like one big
family."
COMPANY DEFENDS CREW
The company has defended the actions of the crew, which it
credits for having saved the lives of more than 4,000 people on
board, and said they had proper training.
"I must say with pride that the emergency evacuation of the
ship was conducted exclusively by personnel on the Costa
Concordia, from the officers to the regular crew members of all
types and ranks," Costa Chief Executive Pier Luigi Foschi told
Italy's Senate on Wednesday.
Foschi, who took over at Costa after 23 years in the
elevator industry working for Otis Elevator, had no previous
maritime or cruise industry experience.
In the aftermath of the wreck, however, outside experts have
said the cruise industry has a generally good safety record and
Costa is no exception.
"Costa is generally considered a responsible company, which
follows good practice in training and hiring," said Sam Dawson,
a spokesman for the International Transport Workers' Federation,
a union umbrella body.
But the wreck of the Costa Concordia suggests problems may
lie elsewhere. While crews are all meant to speak English, the
same rule does not apply to passengers.
"On large passenger ships it is not unusual to have several
dozen nationalities amongst the passengers and amongst the crew,
and the experience of many accidents and in an emergency is
people tend to revert to their own language," said Andrew
Linington with the seafarers' union Nautilus International.
"Conveying some kind of complex announcement and instruction
in a highly stressful situation is inherently difficult when
(many) nationalities are involved," he said.
The industry is of course anxious to stress its safety
credentials. Cruise ships have "the best safety record in the
travel industry," according to the European Cruise Council.
"After an airplane crashes, people keep flying," said Marco
Guida, 25, who was a second officer of the engine room on the
Concordia. Guida, who is from a small town just down the road
from Captain Schettino's home town, comes from a family of
sailors, including his brother and his father.
"We can't just give up. Being a seaman is a passion, and
it's not the kind of thing that you turn your back on."