Injured crew member airlifted from Italian cruise ship

GIGLIO, Italy Jan 15 Italian rescue workers lifted an injured crew member off the stricken cruise ship Costa Concordia by helicopter and flew him to hospital, rescue officials said.

Rescue workers reached Manrico Gianpetroni, a chief purser, after hearing his screams. He suffered a broken leg.

A South Korean couple were plucked from the vessel earlier on Sunday, more than 24 hours after it was wrecked.

