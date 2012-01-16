Italy min says to call state of emergency over ship

LIVORNO, Italy Jan 16 Italian Environment Minister Corrado Clini said on Monday he would declare a state of emergency over the cruise liner capsized off Italy's west coast, which would free up state funds to help prevent an environmental disaster.

Clini said some liquid material had started to leak from the ship, but it was unclear if it was fuel. He said protective barriers were being put in place.

"Monitoring is continuing to take the decisions aimed at avoiding environmental risks," Clini told a news conference.