UPDATE 1-Cruise ship wreck probe may widen-captain's lawyer

* Criminal probe may widen to company officials-lawyer
* Schettino testimony should implicate company -lawyer
* Search for bodies continues, fuel recovery approaches
By Antonella Cinelli and Gabriele Pileri
GIGLIO, Italy, Jan 23 A criminal probe
into the Costa Concordia's doomed voyage, which ended with at
least 15 dead and the cruise ship lying holed off the Italian
coast, may be widened, a lawyer for the captain said on Monday.
The toll includes the bodies of two women, their
nationalities so far unknown, found by divers on Monday.
Captain Francesco Schettino is accused of causing the
accident and is under investigation for multiple manslaughter
and abandoning the 450 million-euro ($590 million) ship before
it was evacuated.
Schettino's lawyer Bruno Leporatti said in a statement that
evidence from his client about phone calls with the ship's
owners, Costa Cruises, at the time of the accident could lead to
the investigation being widened.
He said the calls with Costa's marine operation director had
"opened further channels for investigation that could reasonably
lead to an increase in the number of those under investigation".
Third parties "could have at least contributed to creating
the tragic event", Leporatti said.
According to leaked transcripts from the investigation,
Schettino has admitted steering too close to shore. Leporatti
has said that while Schettino is willing to accept his share of
responsibility, other factors were involved in the accident.
Investigators say he brought the ship to within 150 metres
of the shore, apparently while performing a "salute" to the
island. Schettino says this manoeuvre was common but the company
says it should not be performed so close to the shore.
Costa Cruises, a unit of Carnival Corp, the world's
largest cruise ship operator, has suspended Schettino and
declared itself an injured party in the case. It has said
"unfortunate human error" by Schettino caused the disaster.
NOTIFICATION
The vice president of Carnival Corp, Howard Frank, arrived
in Italy on Sunday to help oversee the situation, according to a
source close to the company.
Frank and Pier Luigi Foschi, chairman and chief executive of
Costa Cruises, met some of families of the victims of the
tragedy on Giglio island on Sunday, the source said.
Costa Cruises has not received any notification that it is
being investigated, according to a company spokesman. The
company will be forthright with investigators and has full faith
in the magistrature, he added.
According to transcripts of Schettino's questioning by
prosecutors leaked to Italian media, the captain said that
immediately after hitting the rock he sent two of his officers
to the engine room to check on the state of the vessel.
As soon as he realised the scale of the damage, he called
Roberto Ferrarini, marine operations director for Costa Cruises.
"I told him: 'I've got myself into a mess, there was contact
with the seabed. I am telling you the truth, we passed under
Giglio and there was an impact'," Schettino said.
"I can't remember how many times I called him in the
following hour and 15 minutes. In any case, I am certain that I
informed Ferrarini about everything in real time."
Separately, Leporatti said that Schettino tested negative in
hair and urine tests for drug use, but was not tested for
alcohol on the night of the accident.
If the probe is broadened, it will reduce the glare of the
spotlight on Schettino, who has so far been assigned almost
exclusive responsibility for the disaster. His first officer
Ciro Ambrosio is also under investigation.
A judge has said Schettino showed "incredible carelessness"
and a "total inability to manage the successive phases of the
emergency", according to documents from a hearing.
SEARCH CONTINUES
Search operations were still under way for nearly 20 bodies
missing. Navy divers blasted underwater holes in the hull of the
ship to provide additional points of access. Debris floated out
and was gathered by coastguard boats.
An Italian navy ship, the Galatea, which is equipped with a
sophisticated undersea radar system, has been sent to the area
to help search for bodies.
Reports on Sunday of the possible presence of unregistered
passengers, including one Hungarian woman, raised questions
about the exact number of people missing.
Costa Cruises on Monday denied the presence of stowaways.
The Hungarian foreign ministry said it had no news that any of
its nationals had been secretly on board, according to Italy's
civil protection agency.
Franco Gabrielli, head of Italy's civil protection
authority, said the ship was stable and there appeared to be no
immediate risk that it could slide off the rock outcrop where it
is caught and slip into deeper waters.
He said search operations could continue, and operations to
pump some 2,400 tonnes of fuel from the vessel could begin while
the search for bodies was still under way.
On Tuesday, a platform boat for the fuel recovery team will
be positioned hear the Costa Concordia and preparatory dives
will be made, according to SMIT, the Dutch company
hired to salvage the fuel.
Giglio's economy depends on tourists seeking clean beaches
and clear water for snorkeling and scuba diving. Its drinking
water, too, is drawn from the sea and desalinated.