Bad weather stops work on capsized Italian cruise ship

GIGLIO, Italy Jan 29 Divers searching for
bodies on the Costa Concordia, the wrecked cruise ship that lies
capsized off the Italian coast, suspended work on Sunday after
heavy seas and strong winds caused the vessel to shift
noticeably, authorities said.
Operations to begin pumping fuel off the ship had already
been called off because of bad weather a day earlier, but the
search for bodies had continued and a 17th body was recovered on
Saturday.
The victim, a woman, was identified as a member of the crew,
leaving one body so far unidentified and 15 people still missing
after the disaster on Jan. 13.
"There was greater movement caused by heavy seas, wind and
low tide and as a precaution, operations have been suspended," a
spokesman for the rescue authorities said.
He said that measuring instruments placed on board the 290
metre long ship showed some 3.5 centimetres of movement in six
hours, compared with a normal movement of one or two
millimetres.
The ship lies half-submerged just metres from shore on a
rock shelf near the Tuscan island of Giglio where it ran aground
and foundered more than two weeks ago.
Officials have said it is stable and faces little immediate
risk of sliding from its resting place in some 20 metres of
water into deeper waters. But even the slight movements posed a
potential risk to divers exploring the ship's dark interior.
With cloudy and windy weather and choppy seas expected to
worsen in coming days, salvage crews are not expected to be able
to start pumping the more than 2,300 tonnes of diesel fuel from
the ship until the middle of the week.
The operation, aimed at preventing an environmental disaster
in the pristine waters of a marine nature reserve, is expected
to take between three weeks and one month.
The 114,500-tonne Concordia struck a rock which gashed its
hull and caused it to sink after it sailed to within 150 metres
of the shore to perform a display manoeuvre known as a "salute".
Its captain, Francesco Schettino, has been placed under
arrest and faces charges of multiple manslaughter and abandoning
ship before the evacuation of more than 4,200 passengers and
crew was complete.
An extended legal battle is now in prospect after lawyers in
the United States and Italy launched class action and individual
suits against the ship's owner Costa Cruises, a unit of Carnival
Corp , the world's biggest cruise operator.