UPDATE 2-Wrecked Italian liner will not be moved for months

* Bad weather delays search of capsized vessel, fuel removal
* Wreck may remain where it is until at least end of year
* 17 bodies now found, 15 remain missing
By Emilio Parodi
GIGLIO, Italy, Jan 29 The wreck of the
cruise ship Costa Concordia could remain where it lies near the
Italian island of Giglio until the end of the year or longer
before it can be broken up or salvaged, the official in charge
of the recovery operation said on Sunday.
Divers searching for bodies in the hulk, which lies half
submerged a few metres from the shore, suspended work on Sunday
after heavy seas and strong winds caused the vessel to shift
noticeably, authorities said.
Bad weather had already delayed plans to begin removing the
2,300 tonnes of diesel fuel in the ship's tanks, an operation
expected to take from three weeks to a month once it gets under
way, probably by the middle of next week.
Civil Protection agency chief Franco Gabrielli, who is in
charge of the operation, said removing the massive wreck from
its position outside the port could take up to a year.
"We already knew that this was a very long, drawn out case
but I think it's important that everyone is very aware that it
will have a very significant timeframe," he told reporters.
Salvaging or moving the ship cannot begin until the fuel and
lubricating oil is removed and the risk of an environmental
disaster is averted. Even after that, other preliminary work
must be done before a company is awarded the salvage contract.
"Just for that, we'll need not less than two months. From
that date, we'll move to the operational phase, which will last
from 7-10 months," Gabrielli said.
The delay could have a dramatic effect on tourism on the
island, a popular holiday spot in a marine reserve off the
mainland coast of Tuscany.
"I really fear a drastic fall in arrivals next summer, also
because of the problems the ferries have getting into port,"
said local hotel owner Paolo Fanciulli.
The mayor of Giglio, Sergio Ortelli said the island would
seek government help of the delay in moving the ship proved
significant and he expressed some annoyance at the forecast.
"It would have been better to wait before talking about the
timeframe until there is a firm project in place," he said.
VERY UPSET
The disaster struck more than two weeks ago when the
114,500-tonne Costa Concordia hit a rock which gashed its hull
after it sailed to within 150 metres of the shore to perform a
display manoeuvre known as a "salute".
Its captain, Francesco Schettino, faces charges of multiple
manslaughter and abandoning ship before the evacuation of more
than 4,200 passengers and crew was complete.
"The captain is well, he's reflecting on what happened and
he is profoundly upset," his lawyer Bruno Leporatti said after
meeting his client, who is under house arrest near Naples.
Divers found a 17th victim on Saturday, the body of a woman
identified as a member of the crew, leaving 15 people still
missing after the disaster on Jan. 13.
The search was halted on Sunday after measuring instruments
placed on board the 290 metre long ship showed about 3.5
centimetres of movement in six hours, compared with a normal
movement of one or two millimetres.
Officials have said it is stable and faces little immediate
risk of sliding from its resting place in about 20 metres of
water into deeper waters.
But even the slight movements posed a risk to divers
exploring the ship's dark interior, which is filled with
floating debris, including furniture, bedding, curtains and the
personal effects of passengers and crew.
An extended legal battle is now in prospect after lawyers in
the United States and Italy launched class action and individual
suits against the ship's owner Costa Cruises, a unit of Carnival
Corp , the world's biggest cruise operator.
Schettino has said he accepts his share of responsibility
for the accident but says he was in constant touch with Costa
Cruises during evacuation operations which have been widely
criticised as slow and uncoordinated.
"What hurts the most is that there would have been time to
save everybody of the order to evacuate had been given more
quickly and not an hour and a half after the impact," said Maria
Cristina Meduri, a passenger who escaped from the wreck.
She returned with her husband to Giglio on Sunday to thank
local people who helped with shelter and warm clothing in the
aftermath. However, she was bitterly critical of Costa, which is
offering 11,000 euros in compensation - and will reimburse the
ticket and other travel costs - in return for an agreement to
drop any legal action.
"No, we will not accept it, it's nothing at all," she said.
"I left objects with inestimable sentimental value on the ship,
like the diamond engagement ring my husband gave me. We're not
going to accept this."