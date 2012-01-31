Italian authorities end search for cruise ship bodies

ROME Jan 31 Italian authorities have
ended the search for bodies on the submerged sections of the
capsized Costa Concordia, more than two weeks after the giant
cruise liner capsized off the Tuscan coast, officials said on
Tuesday.
A statement from the civil protection authority said
conditions on the wreck had made it impossible for divers to
continue working safely in the underwater sections of the
290-metre long vessel.
It said the decision had been finalised after the families
of the 15 people still unaccounted for had been informed.
As well as the 15 missing, a total of 17 bodies have been
recovered since the accident on Jan. 13 in which the Concordia,
carrying more than 4,200 passengers and crew, was holed by a
rock after its captain steered to within 150 metres of the tiny
island of Giglio.
The search will continue in other sections of the
half-submerged ship and in waters up to 18 square kilometres
around the vessel, where a number of objects have been spotted
which investigators believe could turn out to be bodies.
Salvage crews plan to begin pumping more than 2,300 tonnes
of diesel from the wreck this week but bad weather has delayed
the start of operations expected to take between three weeks and
a month.