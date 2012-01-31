UPDATE 1-Italian authorities end search for cruise ship bodies

* Divers can no longer work safely
* Families of 15 missing informed
By Roberto Landucci
ROME, Jan 31 Italian authorities have
ended the search for bodies in the submerged sections of the
capsized Costa Concordia, more than two weeks after the giant
cruise liner capsized off the Tuscan coast, officials said on
Tuesday.
The civil protection authority said conditions on the wreck
had made it impossible for divers to continue working safely in
the underwater sections of the 290-metre long vessel.
The decision had been finalised after the families of the 15
people still unaccounted for had been informed.
A total of 17 bodies have been recovered since the accident
on Jan. 13 in which the Concordia, carrying more than 4,200
passengers and crew, was holed by a rock after its captain
steered to within 150 metres of the tiny island of Giglio.
The chief executive of the ship's owner Costa Cruises told
an Italian Senate committee on Tuesday that all safety systems
on board had been in order at the time of the accident but there
had potentially been delays leading up to evacuation.
"We know there is a sequence of orders that has to be given
before the evacuation. Some of these orders were given, but we
are not certain of the timing or who gave them," CEO Pierluigi
Foschi said.
"Possibly the period of time between one order and the next
was too long," he added.
The ship's captain, Francesco Schettino, is under house
arrest and is blamed for causing the accident. He is also
accused of abandoning ship before the evacuation was complete.
Passengers have complained the evacuation was chaotic, with
some left waiting in lifeboats for two hours before being able
to leave the ship. Several bodies were found by divers in
submerged evacuation assembly points, wearing life vests.
Italy's top-ranking Coast Guard official, Marco Brusco, said
last week that Schettino lost "a precious hour" which made
evacuating the ship more difficult.
Costa Cruises has offered 11,000 euros in compensation to
each of the passengers aboard the liner, in a bid to limit the
legal fallout of the accident.
Searching is set to continue in other sections of the
half-submerged ship and in waters up to 18 square kilometres
around the vessel, where a number of objects have been spotted
which investigators believe could turn out to be bodies.
Salvage crews plan to begin pumping more than 2,300 tonnes
of diesel from the wreck this week but bad weather has delayed
the start of operations expected to take between three weeks and
a month.
Foschi said that Costa Cruises, a unit of Carnival Corp
, remained a strong company despite the disaster.
"The firm is financially strong, it's structured to be
strong. My concern now is how we can recover our image and the
confidence of customers in Italy and the world," he said.