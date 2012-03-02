UPDATE 1-Captain of capsized liner could be in danger at hearing-lawyer

* Lawyer says climate around hearing could be dangerous
* Schettino says others are responsible too
* Hundreds of journalists arrive for hearing
By Hanna Rantala
GROSSETO, Italy, March 2 The captain of a
giant cruise liner which capsized off Italy, killing at least 25
people, could be in danger if he attends a pre-trial hearing
into the disaster this Saturday, his lawyer said.
Prosecutors have accused captain Francesco Schettino of
causing the accident by sailing the multi-storey Costa Concordia
too close to the Mediterranean island of Giglio in January,
where it was torn open by rocks.
A hearing will be held in a theatre in the Tuscan town of
Grosseto on Saturday, when judges will question experts about
the wrecking of the 114,500 tonne liner.
His lawyer Bruno Leporatti said Schettino would not travel
to the pre-trial hearing from his home in the town of Meta di
Sorrento near Naples.
"It is not of use or any help if he embarks on a return trip
of 850 km from where he is held under house arrest, just to be
present, which would be unnecessary and perhaps with this
climate that has been created around him, also a little
dangerous for him," he told Reuters Television in an interview
this week.
Schettino is accused of a string of charges including
multiple manslaughter and abandoning ship before the evacuation
of more than 4,200 passengers and crew. He has already been
subject to ridicule and condemnation around the world.
Seven people remain unaccounted for and divers are still
looking for bodies in the capsized and partly submerged vessel.
Speaking in Grosseto, Leporatti said the captain "is a man
who has feelings, who is pained over what happened. He feels
pain for the victims, naturally and is stunned by all that is
going on."
First officer Ciro Ambrosio and seven other ships' officers
and executives of the ship's owners, Costa Cruises, are also
under investigation.
BLACK BOX EXAMINED
The hearing will come after 627 passengers disembarked in
the Seychelles on Thursday from another Costa liner, the much
smaller Costa Allegra, which had to be towed for three days by a
French fishing boat in the Indian Ocean after a fire knocked out
its engines.
Leporatti said the hearing in Grosseto would confirm what
Schettino had said about the disaster from the start.
"The new results from the investigations, the new visual
evidence, show a completely different reality from what was
originally claimed ... immediately after the incident."
"We have seen a completely different take on things from
what everyone has been trying to make us believe," he said.
Prosecutor Francesco Verusio told Reuters that the judge
would spend Saturday assigning duties to expert witnesses.
They will "be opening the famous black box" that recorded
the ship's movements, he said, and the experts will then be
given a timeframe within which they have to report their
findings.
Leporatti said Schettino, who is blamed for bringing the
Costa Concordia to within a stone's throw of shore in a display
manoeuvre known as a "salute" to islanders, had always said he
should not be the only one blamed for the tragedy.
He said investigations were showing that "there are also
others, whose actions are currently being evaluated by the
investigators and hopefully there will be even more".
Among those under investigation are the vice president of
Costa, Manfred Ursprunger, and the head of its crisis unit,
Roberto Ferrarini, with whom Schettino was in contact during the
evacuation.
The company, a unit of the world's largest cruise operator,
Carnival Corp , has blamed Schettino for the
accident.
Many townspeople in Meta di Sorrento have been supportive of
Schettino since his arrest, in contrast to media treatment
elsewhere in Italy and abroad.
"Let's wait to hear what the trial will say before we
condemn him. This man has been executed before the trial has
even started and you (the press) have executed him," said
resident Rosa Tito on Friday.
Another man in Meta, who asked not to be named, told
Reuters: "I know from people who have known him and who have
sailed with him that he has always been an excellent officer ...
I don't know why he made the choices he did. I really don't know
what may have gone through his head."
Hundreds of Italian and foreign journalists, together with
television satellite trucks, are gathering in Grosseto, which is
the centre of the investigation into the shipwreck.
Local media said around 70 lawyers and their teams,
representing survivors and relatives of victims, among others,
were expected to attend Saturday's hearing.
The theatre where it is being held can hold more than 1,000
people but the hearings will not be open to the public or
journalists.