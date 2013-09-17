UPDATE 4-Wrecked cruise ship Costa Concordia raised off Italian rocks

* 19-hour salvage ends with Concordia upright
* Boost to Italian pride, hit by ship disaster, PM says
* Wrecked cruise liner to be towed away for scrap
By James Mackenzie
GIGLIO, Italy, Sept 17 The Costa Concordia was
pulled upright off the Italian island of Giglio on Tuesday, in a
tense salvage operation that revealed the damage to a once
gleaming cruise liner that had lain on its side for 20 months
after capsizing, killing 32 people.
Brown mud covered what had been the submerged side of the
ship, now gashed and crumpled under the vessel's own weight, a
stark contrast to the pristine floating hotel which was carrying
more than 4,000 holidaymakers and crew when it struck the rocks
on Jan. 13, 2012.
Italian Prime Minister Enrico Letta said the operation had
"helped our country turn the corner and renew its public image,
which in the case of the shipwreck was one of a country that
dodged its responsibilities."
In a 19-hour operation that ended at 4 a.m. (0200 GMT), the
114,500-ton ship was hauled up by huge jacks and cables and
lowered onto underwater platforms drilled into the sea bed.
As it settled into position on a special "mattress", salvage
master Nick Sloane sent a message to his teams announcing that
the operation had succeeded.
"You could hear the guys were really chuffed all over, they
were blowing their horns, jumping up and down," he told a news
conference, fighting back tears as he recalled the moment.
A South African, leading the operation for the U.S.-Italian
consortium Titan-Micoperi, Sloane said the project was one of
the most challenging he had ever worked on.
The "parbuckling" technique had never been tried on so large
a ship in such a tricky position, with the added risk of an
environmental disaster in the azure Tuscan waters.
Sloane said the most critical moment had been when the ship
began to detach from the rock shelf as engineers applied more
than 6,000 tonnes of pressure through the jacks and cables.
"At the start, when we got to 6,000 tonnes and she had not
moved, people were getting nervous because that was getting into
the high side of assumptions," he said.
CAPTAIN ON TRIAL
The successful salvage was a contrast to the accident, a
catalogue of mishap and misjudgement over which Concordia's
captain, Francesco Schettino, faces multiple criminal charges
including manslaughter.
Schettino, accused of causing the accident and abandoning
ship, was widely seen as a symbol of all that was wrong with
Italy, unsure of itself after years of recession and political
scandal.
At a news conference in Rome alongside Franco Gabrielli, the
official in overall charge, Prime Minister Letta said: "We
demonstrated to the world and to the country that Italian public
officials can assume onerous responsibilities."
Gabrielli said Italian engineering played a key part in the
operation. "Today our country can resume the position and role
which it needs to have," he told reporters.
After a three hour delay due to an overnight storm on
Monday, the parbuckling operation took much longer than the
10-12 hours estimated but engineers said it had gone smoothly.
"It was a perfect operation, I would say," said Franco
Porcellacchia, leader of Costa Cruise's technical team.
The Concordia salvage is expected to be the most expensive
maritime wreck recovery ever, with costs that exceed 600 million
euros ($800 million) and account for more than half of an
overall insurance loss of more than $1.1 billion.
In a painstaking day of work on Monday, the Concordia was
slowly pulled up by cables until it was high enough for ballast
tanks welded to one side to start to weigh it down into place.
Oil booms surrounded the vessel to intercept waste water and
oil trapped in the ship, and officials said there appeared to
have been no significant environmental damage.
The work will not be complete until the vessel is towed away
from the island, probably by next spring but Sloane expressed
confidence for the next phases.
"The weather is the main thing, if you have good weather and
you have a good plan, then you just have to follow the plan."