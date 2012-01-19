UPDATE 2-Search resumes for missing on capsized Italy liner

* Rescuers resume search after Wednesday suspension
* Ship perched on ledge, has shifted twice
* Govt says extracting oil will take at least two weeks
By Steve Scherer and Gabriele Pileri
GIGLIO, Italy, Jan 19 Search crews blasted
holes into the wrecked Italian liner on Thursday to allow divers
to continue a search for bodies, with time running out before
the weather turns and salvage crews need to start pumping out
the fuel tanks.
Six days after the 114,500 tonne Costa Concordia capsized
off the Tuscan coast, hopes of finding anyone alive on the
partially submerged hulk have all but disappeared and the cold
waters around the ship have become noticeably rougher.
One of the specialist diving crews said on Thursday the
available window could be as small as 12-24 hours although the
chief spokesman of the rescue services denied that any deadline
had been set and said the situation was still evolving.
"The ship is a labyrinth. It's gigantic and it's lying on
its side in the water. It's a miracle that so many survived,"
said Modesto Dilda, head of one of the diving teams.
Eleven people are known to have died out of more than 4,200
passengers and crew aboard when the ship struck a rock just
metres from the shoreline, tearing a large gash in the side of
the hull. As many as 24 are still unaccounted for. Two French
passengers were identified among the dead on Thursday.
The ship's captain Francesco Schettino has been placed under
house arrest, accused of causing the accident by sailing too
close to the rocky shore and then abandoning ship before the
evacuation was complete.
The ship's operators Costa Cruises, have suspended him and
said they considered themselves "the damaged party" in the
accident, which industry experts say could turn out to be the
biggest maritime insurance claim in history.
On Thursday, SkyTG24 broadcast a tape of what was described
as a conversation between coastguard officials and the bridge of
the Concordia which appeared to show ship's officers telling
authorities they had suffered only a blackout more than 30
minutes after the impact.
Italian media also devoted considerable attention to a
female Moldovan crew member who was on board but not on duty.
Several reports said she had been seen on the bridge with
Schettino.
"Mystery over the girl," was one headline, carried on the
website of the Corriere della Sera. It said her presence on the
bridge was "inexplicable".
"Was she a guest of the captain? And why was she not
registered? Was she working without a contract?"
In an interview with a Moldovan television station, the
woman, 25 year-old Domnica Cemortan, recounted how she had
survived the ordeal by thinking of her daughter and praised
Schettino's "extraordinary" handling of the situation.
"Many of my colleagues have the right to be angry, because
now they have no work, they have to go home, they have children,
debts to pay, all sorts of problems," she told JurnalTV.
"Yet we all support the captain, because he has done
something extraordinary: he has saved the lives of over three
thousand people."
In a statement, Costa said she had embarked normally on Jan.
13 in Civitavecchia and was properly registered.
SEARCH RESUMES
After interrupting the search on Wednesday when rescuers
feared the vast liner was shifting on its resting place, crews
resumed their search at first light on Thursday. They expect to
blast three holes in the hull at about 20 metres depth.
An expected worsening of weather conditions in the next few
days has added extra pressure on the diving teams to complete
their search of the vessel.
Nothing was found in the morning during a search of the
fourth deck, around an evacuation assembly point where seven of
the bodies found so far were located but rescue workers
continued operations after blasting new a way into the vessel.
"It's important to continue our search. Family members find
it important to have the body of the loved one they've lost
because it gives them closure. We understand this," said Dilda.
Relatives of some of the French missing arrived on Thursday
accompanied by consular officials but did not speak to
reporters. One of the group appeared so upset that she had to be
supported and helped into a church.
As hopes of finding survivors fade, attention has
increasingly shifted to the threat of an environmental disaster
in one of Europe's largest natural marine parks.
The ship is holding more than 2,300 tonnes of diesel and
lubricating oil, and salvage crews are already preparing to
begin pumping the fuel out of the wreck, a process that is
expected to take at least two weeks.
Environment Minister Corrado Clini has warned there was a
risk that with sea conditions expected to worsen, the ship could
slip down 50 to 90 metres from the rock shelf it is resting on,
further damaging the vessel.
He said ship operator Costa Cruises had been instructed to
ensure steps are taken to limit the damage if the ship's fuel
tanks rupture, including putting in place some 1,000 metres of
pollution barriers.
LITTLE HOPE
The judge who placed Schettino under house arrest said he
had shown "incredible carelessness" and "a total inability to
manage the successive phases of the emergency", only sounding
the alarm 30 to 40 minutes after the initial impact.
He had abandoned the ship and remained on shore in a state
of "complete inertia" for more than an hour, "watching the ship
sink", according to the ruling.
"No serious attempt was made by the captain to return even
close to the ship in the immediate aftermath of abandoning the
Costa Concordia."
According to Schettino's lawyer, the captain has admitted
bringing the ship too close to shore but he denies bearing sole
responsibility for the accident and says other factors may have
played a role.
The ship foundered after striking a rock as dinner was being
served on Friday night. The owners say the captain swung inshore
to "take a bow" to the islanders, who included a retired Italian
admiral. Investigators say it was within 150 metres of shore.
Most of the passengers and crew survived despite hours of
chaos and confusion after the collision. The alarm was raised
not by an SOS from the ship but mobile phone calls from
passengers on board to Italian police on the mainland.