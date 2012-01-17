Cruise liner captain placed under house arrest-lawyer

ROME Jan 17 An Italian judge has placed the captain of the stricken cruise liner which capsized off Italy's west coast under house arrest, allowing him to leave jail, his lawyer Bruno Leporatti told Reuters on Tuesday.

Captain Francesco Schettino was arrested a day after the disaster accused of manslaughter and abandoning the ship before all of the people were evacuated. Prosecutors say he also refused to go back on board when requested by the coastguard.