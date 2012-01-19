Italians want ban on liners too close to shore, Venice

* Ship disaster sounds alarm for other coastal areas
* Environmentalists, lawmakers want liners barred from
Venice lagoon
* Government considering shipping lanes for cruise ships
By Philip Pullella
ROME, Jan 19 Thinking of taking a cruise
to view Italy's islands from close up, or admire the Doge's
Palace in Venice while sipping a glass of wine on deck? In the
wake of the Costa Concordia disaster, you had better bring your
binoculars so you can see from afar.
Italian environmentalists and some politicians are demanding
that big cruise ships be banned from passing too close to
islands or shorelines, or entering delicate areas such as the
Venice lagoon.
Prosecutors say Francesco Schettino, the captain of the
Concordia, steered the ship to within 150 metres of the shore of
the island of Giglio on the night of Jan. 13, to make a "salute"
to the islanders, who included a retired admiral, and give the
passengers a close-up view.
The giant ship, a floating pleasure palace of bars, spas,
state rooms and tennis courts, capsized after striking a rock as
dinner was being served.
"I hope there will be no more 'salutes', either on the
island of Giglio or any other island by any captain," lawmaker
Mario Valducci told the lower house of parliament during a
special session on the tragedy, which has so far left 11 people
dead and some 20 missing.
"Human lives and what tourism and shipbuilding bring to our
economy are worth much more than any 'salute' by any captain in
Italy," he said.
Pictures published by Italian newspapers have shown that the
massive ship and others just as large regularly come very close
to shorelines or jetties elsewhere in the Mediterranean,
including the island of Procida, off the Amalfi coast, and
Sicily.
Cosimo Nicastri, a Coast Guard official in Rome, told La
Repubblica newspaper there was "no specific ban" on cruise ships
approaching shorelines or islands to do the "salutes", but
"general norms" about keeping a safe distance exist, and
Schettino violated them.
The owners of the 114,500-tonne vessel - the biggest
passenger ship ever wrecked and twice the tonnage of the Titanic
- accused the captain of causing the disaster by sharply
deviating from the charted course.
SPECIAL SHIPPING LANES
The deputy transport minister, Mario Ciaccia, told
parliament the government was considering a law to impose
special shipping lanes on cruise ships.
Environment Minister Corrado Clini said what happened at
Giglio showed that "salutes" where ships approach islands or the
mainland were "a ritual that can no longer be tolerated".
"You don't have to be a Nobel prize winner to understand
that a ship of that size should stay far from the coast," Clini
said earlier this week.
The disaster has put the spotlight on the Venice lagoon,
perhaps Italy's most delicate maritime area, which big cruise
ships enter to drop off passengers conveniently close to the
historic centre and the Grand Canal.
"We have been saying for as long as I can remember that an
environmental disaster here would mean the death of the lagoon,"
said Lidia Fersuoch, head of the Venice branch of Italia Nostra
(Our Italy), the country's leading conservation group.
"We want big ships totally banned from the lagoon," she told
Reuters, adding that the giant ships' wake damages buildings in
the lagoon city, a UNESCO World Heritage site.
"Why did we need a tragedy like the Costa Concordia to get
people to think about Venice again?" she said.
Fersuoch found comfort from centre-right parliamentarian
Valducci, who told fellow legislators at the special hearing:
"Even though it may be nice for cruise passengers, we cannot
let these mega-ships pass by St Mark's Square. So far we've been
lucky, but we can no longer let them invade and destroy a pearl
of international culture."