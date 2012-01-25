RPT-How the cruise ship industry sails under the radar

| LONDON/NEW YORK
LONDON/NEW YORK Jan 24 The very public
dispute between Captain Francesco Schettino and the owners of
his stricken vessel is a symptom of lax regulation and
supervision that can only add to pressure for the cruise line
industry to be subjected to closer scrutiny.
The mudslinging over who decided the Costa Concordia should
sail within 150 metres of the shoreline of an Italian island in
a manoeuvre known as a "salute" to show the ship off has exposed
wider concerns over how such vast ships should be controlled and
how safe they really are.
"During the past two decades, cruise lines have maintained
the best safety record in the travel industry," the European
Cruise Council reassured holidaymakers on Jan. 14 in response to
the capsizing of the Costa Concordia in which at least 16 people
died.
Research by Reuters has revealed, however, that patchy
safety data and poor accident reporting standards make it
difficult to verify how safe the industry really is and
impossible for members of the public to easily compare the
relative safety standards of different operators.
The lack of a comprehensive, publicly available database of
shipping accidents is just one symptom of a loosely regulated
industry where international rules under the auspices of the
United Nations are wide open to interpretation by national
governments, operators and ship captains.
The reassurances given to cruise ship passengers in a second
statement from the European Cruise Council on Jan. 16 that "all
our member lines are subject to the highest safety standards
around the world according to international maritime
requirements" may raise some eyebrows.
The blame game between the captain and ship operator Costa
Cruises - a unit of U.S. giant Carnival - over
whose fault it was that he sailed so close to shore as to run
aground and passenger criticism of emergency procedures have
prompted questions over industry safety standards, particularly
as there would have been many more casualties had the ship gone
down on the high seas.
Adding to the growing debate, Franco Gabrielli - head of
Italy's Civil Protection authority which is coordinating the
rescue operations - said over the weekend that a number of
unregistered passengers may have been on board. Costa denied
there were any stowaways on board.
Highlighting how open to interpretation international
shipping rules are, Chapter 5 of the International Convention
for the Safety of Life at Sea agreed in 1974 requires that
member states ensure that "from the point of view of safety of
life at sea, all ships shall be sufficiently and efficiently
manned". There are no agreed minimum staffing levels.
The U.N.-affiliated International Maritime Organisation
(IMO) did adopt additional guidelines for "minimum safe manning"
in November 2011 but the principles are, in its own words, broad
ones and put the onus on governments under whose flag the ships
are sailing.
FULL OF HOLES
Rules on reporting accidents are also short on enforceable
specifics.
The 1974 convention, for instance, only required governments
to supply the IMO with "pertinent findings" from investigations
in the wake of accidents and undertook that any reports or
recommendations based on such filings would not disclose the
identity or nationality of the ships concerned or apportion
blame for any incident.
Guidelines on investigating and reporting casualties have
been amended over the years but there's still plenty of wiggle
room. Under resolutions adopted in 1999, operators were told
only that reports into incidents should be "distributed to
relevant parties involved and should preferably be made public"
while pooled information on casualties was to be made available
in an electronic format to governments but not to the general
public.
Even under revised harmonised reporting procedures published
in a Maritime Safety Committee circular dated Dec. 18, 2008,
governments are asked only to supply the IMO with "pertinent
information" concerning the findings of investigations. The
circular is characterised by words such as "requested", "urged"
and "invited".
The result is that even the IMO's own database of Marine
Casualties and Incidents is incomplete.
Costa Concordia owner Carnival, for instance, outlines in
its 2010 sustainability report details of an accident in which
another member of the Costa Cruises fleet - the Costa Europa -
collided with a pier while docking in the port of Sharm
el-Sheikh, Egypt, causing a hole in the ship, killing three
members of the crew and injuring four passengers.
This accident does not appear on the IMO database. Nor, in
fact, does another incident outlined in the same Carnival report
when on July 12, 2010 a diver inspecting its Holland America
Line cruise ship Noordam drowned.
The most recent Costa Concordia incident off the coast of
Italy is recorded on the IMO database. So too is a near miss - a
so-called close-quarter situation - involving the Costa
Atlantica, which in 2008 came too close to the Panamanian
registered car carrier Grand Neptune in the Dover Strait between
Britain and France. The cruise ship was crossing a traffic
separation zone which is shipping's answer to a one-way street
and designed to reduce the chances of collisions in busy
shipping lanes.
UNREPORTED
The IMO database lists 38 incidents involving passenger
ships since 2005 in which more than 60 people died. The
incidents, which include ferries, range in severity from
momentary groundings with little damage and no injuries to the
loss of the ship and several lives. What data there are, show
Carnival as owner of 12 of the 38 ships to get into trouble
while Royal Caribbean International was operator of three, as
was Fred Olsen. The others have not been identified or belonged
to smaller, local cruise or ferry companies.
A recent report by industry analysts Cruise Market Watch
showed Carnival had a 49.2 percent share of the global cruise
market followed by Royal Caribbean with 23.8 percent.
For the period since 2000, the IMO database has recorded
just under 300 incidents involving passenger-carrying vessels
ranging from near misses to sinkings although prior to 2005 the
details available in relation to any given accident are often
patchy.
Data compiled by sociologist Professor Ross Klein of
Memorial University Newfoundland, who in 2007 testified before a
U.S. congressional hearing into cruise safety but whose findings
have often been disputed by the industry, indicates the rate of
reportable accidents could be much higher, however.
Klein's data, which he posts on his website
www.cruisejunkie.com, suggest that for cruise ships alone there
have been 368 disabling events such as fires, 174 persons
overboard, 75 groundings and 27 sunken ships, giving a total of
644 incidents since 2000. That's more than twice what the IMO
data shows for cruise ships, ferries and other passenger vessels
combined.
"No one keeps track of it and it's not really reported
anywhere," Klein told Reuters. "I scour the world media every
morning and look for what's been reported anywhere. I receive
about 3,500 hits on my website every day, a lot of them are
passengers and crew members and they send me information."
A presentation to The International Union of Marine
Insurance's 2011 conference in Paris by Paul Hill, of marine
consultancy Braemar (Incorporating The Salvage Association),
indicated that the passenger shipping industry may be more
accident prone than it cares to admit.
A table in Hill's presentation shows that passenger ships,
including ferries, account for 9.9 percent of casualties at sea
and just 6.3 percent of the global shipping fleet, meaning
statistically they have the highest casualty rates of any type
of shipping. Passenger shipping also accounts for 40 percent of
the total cost of casualties at sea, the presentation shows.
Hill declined to speak to Reuters about his report's
findings.
POWERLESS
The lack of global rules means there is little to stand in
the way of the considerable autonomy that ships' captains have
accumulated over the centuries and that there is nothing on a
global level to prevent practices such as so-called showboating
where ships sail close to shore to give tourists a better view.
Some inhabitants of the island of Giglio where the Costa
Concordia now lies on its side, say they had been told
beforehand that Captain Schettino would perform a salute which
took the ship within 150 metres of the shore. Schettino is
accused by prosecutors of multiple manslaughter, causing a
shipwreck and abandoning ship before all the passengers were
evacuated.
"There are no national or international rules that forbid
ships steering close to shore," a spokesman for Italy's Coast
Guard department which deals with maritime security told
Reuters. "It's not that we knew about and allowed these salutes
as you might suppose, it's that you can't really stop a ship
from approaching within a minimum distance of the shore for
tourism purposes."
The practice may have become common along the Italian coast.
Enrico Scerni, former president of the Genoa-based RINA ship
classification organisation, has said that it is difficult to
believe Carnival's Costa Cruises division was unaware that
captains often went close to Giglio to salute the island and
give passengers a closer view. Schettino said Costa had told him
to perform the manoeuvre but the company said it was unaware of
risky approaches so close to the shore.
Many in the shipping industry have rejected the idea that
"showboating" has become widespread, saying that captains should
only depart from an agreed course when necessary.
"Sailing close to shore - for whatever reason other than for
the safety of life, and especially not for entertaining
passengers, crew or people ashore - is certainly not
commonplace," said John Dalby, a former oil tanker captain who
now runs Marine Risk Management. "The vast majority of masters,
officers and owners are far too responsible to indulge in such
potentially dangerous practice ... Neither do I know of any
owners - including Carnival - who would advocate, propose,
suggest or order such reckless, irresponsible actions."
Tracking data from shipping publication Lloyd's List has
indicated not only that the Costa Concordia had already sailed
within 230 metres of Giglio in August but also that it was the
only large cruise vessel to sail so close to the island in the
last six months, with others giving it a relatively wide birth
as they sailed through the strait separating it from the
mainland.
"The question is who authorised the order to go that close,"
said Mike Smith, a retired master mariner with 45 ship commands
and over 34 years experience including as captain of a cruise
liner. "There is always a temptation to get closer in to keep
the passengers happy which is what the company wants the ship to
do provided it remains safe."
He noted, however, that typically captains would err
comfortably on the side of caution while others pointed out that
for all the disagreements over how widespread or tacitly
approved showboating had become, the high degree of autonomy
enjoyed by captains brings with it a high degree of
responsibility.
"Command of any ship means that the captain is ultimately
responsible for all aspects of the ship's operations," said one
senior shipping official who asked not to be named. "This is a
necessary approach developed over hundreds of years of maritime
trade and operations. The master operates autonomously within
guidelines provided by the company, the flag and international
regulation."
NO BLACK BOX
The official said the need for a ship's commander to make on
the spot decisions meant it was important not to compare
procedures with those of the airline industry. But for others
the Costa Concordia affair has highlighted glaring differences.
"What needs to be done is the designated person ashore needs
to be monitoring these ships all the time, and if they go off
course they should get on the radio and ask 'why are you off
course?'," said one senior marine underwriter at the Lloyd's of
London insurance market.
"With aircraft, if you go 2,000 feet too high or too low,
you have air traffic control on the radio immediately
saying 'you're off course, get on course'. Maybe what they'll
come up with is the equivalent of air traffic control for
passenger ships."
Under IMO rules data recorders, known as black boxes, have
been mandatory aboard passenger ships since 2004 but there is a
get-out clause exempting ships built before July 2002 where it
can be demonstrated that fitting one alongside existing
equipment would be unreasonable or impracticable.
By contrast the flight data recorders have been widespread
since the 1960s.
In the case of the Costa Concordia, Schettino has been
quoted in the Italian press as saying the black box had been
broken for two weeks and he had asked for it to be repaired, in
vain.
The slow-moving nature of consensus-based global regulation
means there is unlikely to be a revolution in the industry
overnight but things are already starting to move on a local
level.
CODE WORDS
The U.S. Congress, which over the years has resisted efforts
to more closely regulate the cruise line industry, last week
launched an investigation of industry safety practices with a
hearing due next month, while Italian environmentalists and some
politicians are demanding that big cruise ships be banned from
passing too close to islands or shorelines, or entering
environmentally delicate areas such as the Venice lagoon.
Vessel design changes may also follow the accident which has
revealed how the problem of getting thousands of people off a
cruise ship and into lifeboats quickly has still not been
resolved 100 years after the Titanic disaster.
In some areas of ship safety, there have been suggestions
that things have gone backwards in recent years as the cruise
ship industry seeks to strike a balance between pressure to
constantly refresh fleets with ever smarter vessels and making
money. Most of the Costa Concordia's 1,023-strong crew were
there to run the bars, swimming pools, theatres and casino
rather than qualified seamen.
While entertainment and hospitality staff would have had
training in emergency procedures, there have been questions over
the quality of that training given that these days most of them
will have been agency staff who came from around 40 different
countries.
"On our ship it was really, really strict," one former
waitress with Cunard prior to its takeover by Carnival in the
1990s told Reuters. "We had boat drill every single day, we
practiced tying on people's lifejackets every single day. We had
all these code words so passengers wouldn't panic - "niagara"
was a flood, "starlight" meant somebody had died."
Some on the Costa Concordia have said they did not get a
full safety briefing within 24 hours of boarding while a Reuters
reporter who cruised on a sister ship of the Concordia last
summer went nearly 36 hours without a briefing after boarding.
Carnival has defended its compliance with rules on safety
drills but here, once again, there are grey areas. The Standards
of Training, Certification and Watchkeeping Convention provides
global guidelines on safety training for crew which were most
recently amended in 2010 but the IMO has little authority to
enforce those standards.
There has also been much debate around Schettino's decision
to leave the ship before it had been evacuated but here too
there are no rules governing a captain's behaviour.
"There is no basis in international law for the notion that
the captain goes down with the ship, or that he is the last to
leave the ship," said Vice Admiral Sir Alan Massey, chief
executive of the UK Maritime and Coastguard Agency and a former
senior Royal Navy officer. "There is more myth than reality to
that notion."
Massey said that in certain circumstances, such as when
communications systems go down on a stricken ship, it may be
better for the captain to leave and to direct operations from
another vessel.
The IMO has left the door open to reform, with
Secretary-General Koji Sekimizu saying his organisation should
seriously consider the lessons to be learnt.
"The frightening thing is how quickly the ship went on its
side. If that had been out to sea there would have been a
massive loss of life," the marine insurance underwriter said.
"It's very similar to the Titanic disaster. The Titanic hit an
iceberg and opened up like a can of sardines ... They will look
at the disaster and there may be some changes, presumably vessel
design changes."