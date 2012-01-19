REFILE-Salvage firms jostle for wrecked Italian liner

* Dutch, US salvage experts say liner can be refloated
* Companies awaiting lucrative tender on removing ship
By Gavin Jones
ROME, Jan 19 Though the search for
survivors or, more likely, bodies on the Costa Concordia goes
on, attention is turning to what to do with the hulk of wrecked
Italian super-liner - and who will win the rich contract to
break it up or salvage it.
Startling though it may seem, it could be only be a matter
of months before the beached carcass is once more ready to
shuttle tourists, over 3,000 of them per voyage, around the
Mediterranean.
"My guess is they will try to salvage the ship intact," said
Ted Thompson from the Cruise Lines International Association
(CLIA), a body that promotes the industry in North America.
"If you go back to Pearl Harbor, most of those ships were
salved and not cut up," he said of the U.S. warships sunk by the
Japanese in 1941. "Many were raised intact and refurbished and
sent to war. So it is possible to salvage a ship intact".
Less than 48 hours after the Costa Concordia hit a rock last
Friday, the tiny Tuscan island of Giglio was hosting not only
rescue teams but also Dutch and American salvage experts
assessing how to refloat the 114,000-tonne vessel, which is
twice the size of the Titanic and the biggest liner ever
wrecked.
The decision on how to remove the ship, which lies
half-submerged on its side less than 50 metres (yards) offshore,
will be made jointly by its owner Costa Cruises, a unit of
Florida's Carnival Corp, insurers and specialists in salvage
techniques.
A tender will then be held and the world's foremost salvage
companies are positioning themselves to bid. Having cost some
half a billion dollars to build in 2006 - rather more than a
jumbo jet - there is plenty of value remaining in the wreck.
"The ship is definitely re-floatable, but it's a question of
cost-benefit about whether that is worth it," said a salvage
expert appointed by Royal Sun Alliance, one of a group of
insurers for the ship.
Speaking at the quayside on Giglio, he said companies likely
to bid include Smit Salvage, an arm of Dutch group
Boskalis-Westminster, Titan Salvage, owned by U.S.
group Crowley Maritime Corp and Denmark's Svitzer,
owned by Maersk.
Like many of those directly involved in the future of
Concordia, he declined to be identified by name, a measure of
the sensitivity of the operation and high financial stakes.
GIANT BALLOONS
Pier Luigi Foschi, the head of Costa Cruises, said this week
that removing the ship from its resting place would be "one of
the most difficult things in the world". He said large holes in
the hull below the waterline would have to be sealed and then it
could possibly be lifted by giant balloons and towed away.
He also did not rule out that it may need to be cut into
pieces, once fuel tanks have been pumped out to limit pollution.
Salvage companies eyeing the potentially huge contracts are
confident it can be put back on the water.
Smit Salvage, which was first on the island with a sizeable
team of workers in distinctive yellow and blue uniforms, will
pump the 2,300 tonnes of fuel from the ship, and have made clear
they are also ready for the bigger task of salvaging it.
"Our involvement is limited to fuel extraction and does not
pertain to the eventual removal of the vessel, but our track
record shows we are also capable of doing that," said spokesman
Martijn Schuttevaer.
A smaller team of five experts from Titan salvage arrived on
Giglio close on Smit's heels.
"We're here to look at how it can be raised," a Titan expert
told Reuters, again speaking anonymously. "It could definitely
be done, with balloons, cables. There are various techniques."
A spokesman for Svitzer, which is currently trying to
salvage the cargo ship Rena off New Zealand, told Reuters it
might also bid on the Costa Concordia.
Smit, together with Dutch heavy lifting and transport
company Mammoet, successfully lifted Russian nuclear submarine
the Kursk from the bottom of the Barents Sea, where it sank with
all hands in 2000.
At less than 10,000 tonnes, the Kursk was a midget compared
with the Costa Concordia. But it lay at a depth of 108 metres,
while the Italian cruise liner is only half submerged.
A Mammoet spokesman also said the company might make a bid
to salvage the Costa Concordia if and when a tender is held.