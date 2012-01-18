RPT-Italy ship search suspended after hull moves-officials

BRIEF-Philips Lighting expands recall of metal halide lamps
* Philips lighting expands recall of metal halide lamps due to fire and laceration hazards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
GIGLIO, Italy Jan 18 Italian divers suspended their search of the capsized cruise liner Costa Concordia after the vessel shifted slightly on its resting place near the Tuscan island of Giglio, officials said on Wednesday.
Fire services spokesman Luca Cari said the search was suspended at about 8.00 a.m (0700 GMT) after a shift of a few centimetres, posing a potential threat to diving teams operating in the submerged spaces of the ship.
There was no word on when work might resume.
WASHINGTON, March 1 The U.S. Labor Department has taken a first step toward possible derailment or dilution of its controversial rule on retirement advice as it begins to re-examine it at the directive of President Donald Trump, according to a notice made public on Wednesday.
LONDON, March 1 Ford plans to axe 1,100 jobs at its engine plant in Wales, trade unions said on Wednesday, although the U.S. carmaker said there were no immediate plans for cuts nor had it confirmed any future losses.