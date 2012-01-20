Rescue work on capsized ship suspended after it moves again

GIGLIO Jan 20 Italian rescue workers suspended their search of the capsized Italian cruise liner Costa Concordia after the ship moved again on Friday, firefighters' spokeman Luca Cari said.

Cari said the various units of rescue squads would hold a meeting shortly to evaluate the situation and discuss the next step. He said he could not say by how much the ship had moved.

The seas around the island of Giglio, where the ship capsized a week ago, were choppy and the weather was predicted to worsen in the course of the day.