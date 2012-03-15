UPDATE 1-Boskalis has bid to refloat Italy cruise liner wreck

* Refloating in one piece costs "far beyond" 100 mln euros
* Other firms offered to partially cut up the ship-CEO
AMSTERDAM, March 15 Dutch maritime
services company Boskalis has made a bid to salvage
the wreck of the Costa Concordia cruise liner, which capsized
off the Italian coast in January, Boskalis' chief executive
Peter Berdowski said on Thursday.
The vessel foundered off the Tuscan island of Giglio after
hitting a rock on Jan. 13, killing at least 25 people and
leaving several missing.
It will cost "far beyond" 100 million euros to raise the
114,500 tonne, 290 meter long ship in one piece, Berdowski told
reporters.
"This is an operation without precedent. You have to imagine
a big fat whale the size of a block of flats lying on its side,
accidentally supported by two rocks," Berdowski said.
Dutch companies have a long history of carrying out similar
salvage operations.
Boskalis salvage unit SMIT and Dutch heavy lifting company
Mammoet raised the Russian nuclear submarine Kursk from the
bottom of the Barents Sea, where it sank with 118 men in 2000.
SMIT also lifted the Herald of Free Enterprise, the British car
ferry which capsized in 1987 near the Belgian coast, killing 193
people.
It will take up to a year to remove the Costa Concordia, the
ship's owner Costa Cruises, a unit of Carnival Cruises & Plc
, said last week.
Six companies submitted offers to salvage the wreck. Among
them are believed to be Titan Salvage, owned by U.S. group
Crowley Maritime Corp, and Denmark's Svitzer, owned by
Maersk.
Berdowski said Boskalis, and possibly some rivals, had
proposed to refloat it whole, which is the more expensive
option, while others had offered to cut up the lighter upper
decks and refloat the heavier hull.
Insurers will play an important part in deciding which
option is preferable.
German reinsurer Hannover Re and Britain's
Lancashire have said they expected charges because of
the ship's sinking.
The ship is insured for 405 million euros ($513 million) by
insurers including XL, RSA and Generali
, industry sources said in January.
SMIT is pumping out fuel oils before salvage operations can
start.