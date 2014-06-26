Italy soccer league takes more time for TV rights decision

MILAN, June 26 Italy soccer league will take at
least until the end of Thursday to decide on awarding
broadcasting rights on matches of the country's top flight clubs
for the next three seasons.
"We are going ahead until late tonight, as envisaged by the
tender," a spokesman for the league said.
A decision was expected on by midday on Thursday. But the
spokesman clarified there was time until midnight.
The rights were initially due to be awarded at the beginning
of June but legal complaints filed by rival bidders Sky Italia
and Mediaset delayed the process.
(Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing
by Lisa Jucca)