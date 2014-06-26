版本:
Italy soccer league takes more time for TV rights decision

MILAN, June 26 Italy soccer league will take at least until the end of Thursday to decide on awarding broadcasting rights on matches of the country's top flight clubs for the next three seasons.

"We are going ahead until late tonight, as envisaged by the tender," a spokesman for the league said.

A decision was expected on by midday on Thursday. But the spokesman clarified there was time until midnight.

The rights were initially due to be awarded at the beginning of June but legal complaints filed by rival bidders Sky Italia and Mediaset delayed the process. (Reporting by Elvira Pollina, writing by Danilo Masoni; Editing by Lisa Jucca)
