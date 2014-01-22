版本:
Italy receives "terrorist threats" regarding Sochi Olympics

ROME Jan 22 The Italian Olympic Committee said on Wednesday it had received an email containing "terrorist threats" involving the Winter Olympic Games due to start next month in Sochi, Russia.

"The Olympic Committee has sent the contents of the email to the authorities in charge of security," the body said in a statement.

Italy is one of a series of countries to report receiving such threats on Wednesday. (Reporting by Naomi O'Leary; Editing by John Stonestreet)
