UPDATE 2-Italy set to cut solar incentives -sources

* New solar power support scheme to be approved April
-sources
* Feed-in tariffs to be halved by decree -industry body
* Renewable industry bodies hope Rome will soften planned
cuts
By Stephen Jewkes and Svetlana Kovalyova
MILAN, March 28 Italy, the world's No. 2 solar
market, will cut incentives for solar power generation this year
with a new decree due to be approved in April as the government
moves to lighten power bills for consumers, sources close to the
matter said on Wednesday.
Changes in Italian solar energy policy are keenly watched by
international investors and the world's major solar module
makers such as Chinese group Suntech Power Holdings,
Trina Solar, Yilgli Green Energy Holding and
U.S. firms First Solar and SunPower Corp.
Rome has decided to slash incentives which are expected to
hit a 6 billion euro ($7.97 billion) annual cumulative limit
already this year, instead of 2016 as previously expected, after
a spike in new capacity last year, according to a draft decree
seen by Reuters.
"Expectations are for the approval of the new scheme around
mid-April," a government source said.
Italy's industry and environment ministers are set to
approve a new decree on incentives for photovoltaic (PV)
generation - which turns sunlight into power - "within a few
days or a couple of weeks", the second source said.
The decree, which would replace the present scheme, aims to
cut incentives for large-scale PV installations which generate
power beyond self-consumption needs while supporting small and
large plants which generate power to satisfy the needs of power
producers, the second source said.
The government cut production incentives for solar power
last May to help consumers who support the scheme through power
bills.
The draft of the new decree seen by Reuters said the average
Italian family would have to pay 120 euros in 2012 to support
renewable power, up from 30 euros in 2009.
The draft could still be changed in the coming days, a
source close to the environment ministry said.
Italian renewable energy associations have asked the
government to discuss and review the planned changed, an
industry source said.
SHARP CUTS
According to Italian PV association GIFI, which had viewed a
draft of the decree, feed-in tariffs, a widely used form of
incentive for the sector, will be halved as of July 1, even for
small-size installations.
Incentive spending will be capped at 100 million euros every
six months, while a registry for all installations with capacity
above 3 kilowatts will become necessary, GIFI said.
Italy's solar market, the world's second-biggest after
Germany's, has boomed since 2007 when the government boosted
production subsidies.
With 9,000 MW of new installed capacity in 2011, Italy was
the fastest-growing solar market in the world last year, despite
the incentive cut.
Talk of a change in the support scheme has left the solar
industry in disarray, Italian operators said.
Banks are suspending financing of solar power projects while
clients are scrapping orders, GIFI said.
"The costs are exorbitant for consumers and the scheme has
not created any solar industry chain in Italy. We still import
panels from abroad," the government source said.