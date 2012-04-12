UPDATE 1-Incentive cut to slow down Italy solar energy growth

* Government to cut green energy incentives by 3 bln euros/yr

* Investment returns to drop under new support scheme- GIFI

* Frequent changes in incentives put off investors, bankers

By Svetlana Kovalyova

MILAN, April 12 Growth of new solar power capacity in Italy, the world's second-biggest market, is set to fall sharply to 1,000 megawatts in 2013 hit by a cut in production incentives planned by the government, solar industry body GIFI chairman said on Thursday.

Italy's solar market has boomed since 2007 when the government boosted support to the sector. With a 9,000 MW spike in new installations in 2011 spurred by generous incentives, Italy was the world's fastest growing solar market last year.

But with incentives becoming too heavy a burden for families and industrial consumers who pay for green energy support with their power bills, Rome said on Wednesday it would cut support for renewable energy by 3 billion euros a year.

"With the new system installation growth will not exceed 1 gigawatt (1,000 MW) a year ... in 2013," GIFI Chairman Valerio Natalizia told a news conference.

"It is very penalising for our sector... The new incentive plan puts at risk investment and jobs," he said. GIFI groups 182 companies working in Italy's solar market.

Natalizia, who earlier this year anticipated photovoltaic (PV) capacity -- which turns sunlight into power -- would grow by about 2,500-3,000 MW in 2012, said it was difficult now to make a forecast for this year.

New installations have slowed in the past few weeks due to uncertainty about new incentives, but there could be a new spike in installations in the next couple of months as operators rush to grab the current incentives before they expire in the second half of 2012, he added.

Planned cuts in incentives to PV generation would slash the closely watched internal rate of return (IRR) to 5-6 percent on average from the current 9-11 percent, making investments in the sector unattractive, one GIFI member told Reuters.

Italy's PV industry attracted about 40 billion euros in private investments in 2011, according to GIFI estimates.

The sector has also attracted major solar module makers such as Chinese group Suntech Power Holdings, Trina Solar , Yingli Green Energy Holding and U.S. firms First Solar and SunPower Corp.

CHANGING RULES

Rome says the new incentive regime would not only lighten power bills to consumers but also help to ensure more balanced growth in the green energy sector by shifting the focus of support from solar to other renewable energy sources.

But frequent changes in incentives and the regulatory regime for the PV market have put off investors, especially foreigners, Natalizia said.

"It is impossible to work in a market where rules are changed every 5-6 months," he said.

Continuous changes to renewable energy support schemes create uncertainty which does not help financing the sector, Giovanni Sabatini, director general of Italy's banking association ABI, told reporters at a separate event in Rome.

Analysts said they had expected Rome to move to rein in the explosive growth of the PV industry.

"The truth is everyone expected governments in Europe to step on the brakes following the boom last year. But the real action happens in the U.S. and Asia so it's much more important what they are doing in terms of legislation," one Germany-based analyst said on conditions of anonymity.