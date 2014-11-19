South Stream pipeline is no longer a priority - Italy minister

ROME Nov 19 Italian Industry Minister Federica
Guidi said on Wednesday that the South Stream gas pipeline
project, which was put in doubt after Russia's annexation of
Ukraine's Crimea peninsula, is no longer a priority.
Plans to build the $40 billion pipeline carrying enough
Russian gas to meet almost 15 percent of European demand while
bypassing Ukraine have divided European Union member states and
run into opposition from the European Commission.
Italy, whose state-owned oil producer Eni is
involved in the project, would be one of the countries supplied
by the pipeline.
"It's a useful infrastructure, but maybe it's no longer in
the list of priorities," Guidi told reporters in Rome. "Even if
on the one hand it helps diversify transit (of gas), on the
other hand from the supply point of view it has some critical
points."
