Credit Suisse board proposes to cut variable pay by 40 pct
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
ROME Oct 17 Negotiations with Switzerland to tax assets held by Italians in Swiss bank accounts are ongoing, Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Thursday.
Speaking with the foreign press in Rome, Saccomanni said that the talks were proceeding and that he had met his Swiss counterpart to discuss the issue, without providing further details.
Switzerland has already struck deals to tax assets of Britain and Austrian nationals and hopes other countries like Italy will follow suit. But talks with Italy began in May of last year and still no deal has been reached.
April 13 Credit Suisse said its CEO and board of directors has proposed a reduction in performance awards by 40 percent.
* CEO and Executive Board voluntarily propose a reduction of variable compensation by 40 percent
NEW YORK, April 13 A lawsuit accusing Nestle Purina Petcare Co of fooling dog owners into thinking its Beggin' dog treats are made mostly of real bacon has been dropped.