Italy economy minister says Swiss tax talks ongoing

ROME Oct 17 Negotiations with Switzerland to tax assets held by Italians in Swiss bank accounts are ongoing, Economy Minister Fabrizio Saccomanni said on Thursday.

Speaking with the foreign press in Rome, Saccomanni said that the talks were proceeding and that he had met his Swiss counterpart to discuss the issue, without providing further details.

Switzerland has already struck deals to tax assets of Britain and Austrian nationals and hopes other countries like Italy will follow suit. But talks with Italy began in May of last year and still no deal has been reached.
