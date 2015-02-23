Swiss, Italian ministers sign deal to fight tax evasion

MILAN Feb 23 Switzerland signed an agreement
with Italy on Monday to share tax information to help Rome
combat tax evasion that costs the government 90 billion euros
($100 billion) a year.
Monday's accord, allowing Rome to obtain fiscal information
on Italians believed to have hidden assets in Switzerland, comes
as international pressure continues to mount on Swiss
authorities over bank secrecy and tax evasion, most recently
with the HSBC scandal.
The deal with Italy, announced last month, will offer a
partial tax amnesty to Italians who have hidden assets in Swiss
banks, via a 'voluntary disclosure procedure' which reduces
fines and drops most criminal charges. The amnesty runs until
Sept. 30.
The Bank of Italy estimates that around 70 percent of the
cash that Italians have hidden abroad is in Switzerland and
Italian government sources said last month the deal could yield
up to 6.5 billion euros in additional tax revenues.
"We have estimated additional revenues of just 1 euro in the
budget law and the only thing I can say is that we will cash in
more than that," Italy's Economy Minister Pier Carlo Padoan said
during a news conference to present the agreement.
The deal is a foretaste for Switzerland of a wider programme
of financial disclosure under discussion with European
authorities. Switzerland has committed to sign a multilateral
agreement on automatic tax information sharing by 2018.
"I believe that Swiss banks will encourage their clients to
come clean (through the voluntary disclosure)," Swiss Finance
Minister Eveline Widmer-Schlumpf told the news conference.
In addition to the tax agreement, the two countries signed a
framework agreement to resolve other financial issues they have
been discussing since 2012.
These include the possibility for Swiss bank branches to
sell financial assets directly in Italy, the taxation of
cross-border workers, and rules to be applied to Campione
d'Italia, an Italian town on the Swiss side of Lake Lugano.
($1 = 0.8832 euros)
