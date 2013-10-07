Italy in two minds about foreign investors

* State takeover of power firm blocks foreign bidders
* Coincides with PM lobbying investors in U.S.
* Investors tiptoe back to Italy after steering clear
By Lisa Jucca
MILAN, Oct 7 Italy's state investment firm is
taking over one of the country's top power companies to prevent
yet another part of Italy Inc from falling into foreign hands.
The country's top telephone firm recently became Spanish,
and its flag carrier is poised to become French.
Yet cash-strapped Italy is so desperate to woo foreign funds
that centre-left Prime Minister Enrico Letta went to New York
last month to talk up a new set of tax breaks and other perks
for foreign investors.
Italy has often swung between Anglo-Saxon laissez faire and
French-style protectionism and Letta, whose coalition government
was almost toppled by his centre-right partner Silvio Berlusconi
last week, must take a wide range of interests into account.
Yet with Italy's dire recession having pushed asset prices
to the lowest level in a decade and with the country's corporate
fabric desperately seeking fresh capital, efficiency and verve,
this may be a window of opportunity for interested outsiders,
economists say.
"Foreigners are coming in because it's cheap, and it's
better to have foreigners invest in our companies than no
investments at all," said Carlo Stagnaro, a director at
think-thank Istituto Bruno Leoni. "Right now we don't have
Italians that do it well."
Foreign direct investment in Italy totalled some $16 billion
(12 billion euros) last year, compared with $25 billion in
France and $62 billion in the United Kingdom, according to
figures from the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and
Development (OECD).
Over the years, many foreign investors have shunned Italy
because of the country's widespread corruption, high labour
costs and impenetrable red tape.
Yet investors have started tiptoeing back into the
euro-zone's third-largest economy after a dry spell that meant
last year's figure was less than half what the country averaged
in the five years preceding the global financial crisis of 2008.
In one key transaction, General Electric bought
industrial powerhouse Avio for $4.3 billion in December. Smaller
deals include the sale of a 21 percent stake in refining group
Saras to Russia's Rosneft by Italy's influential
Moratti family, which may also soon sell its soccer club Inter
Milan to an Indonesian tycoon.
Two top fashion brands - Valentino and Loro Piana - were
sold to foreigners. Versace is also putting a stake on the
block.
TOO SMALL
Though big national champions make headlines, it is largely
cash-strapped, family-owned companies that are paying the price
of their historic reluctance to list on the stock market or team
up with rivals.
There are fewer than 300 companies on the Milan stock
exchange, unchanged from 100 years ago. This compares with
around 1,000 in Paris and 800 in Frankfurt, and Italy's listed
companies are on average much smaller than their French and
German counterparts.
Of 320 mergers, takeover and joint ventures involving
Italian companies last year, 90 percent were smaller than 500
million euros, said co-head of Corporate Finance Advisory at
UniCredit Vincenzo Tortorici.
Even Italian banks - which have traditionally invested in
large domestic companies to shield them from unwanted bids - are
starved for capital and are selling all non-core assets. The
three investors who agreed to sell out to Telefonica - Intesa
Sanpaolo, Mediobanca and Generali -
are all financial institutions.
"Right now there is not enough domestic capital to help
local groups to grow in size and internationally," said Luca
Rossi, EMEA head of consultancy A.T. Kearney. "The fact that the
local financial market is underdeveloped adds to the problem."
Italy has had a flip-flopping attitude towards foreign
investors for a while. In 2011, following national outrage at
the purchase by France's Lactalis of dairy group Parmalat
, Italy set up a strategic equity fund, FSI, to turn
mid-sized firms into large companies that could create jobs and
develop skills at home.
The FSI, which is private equity arm of state-backed
investment holding Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, has 4 billion
euros to spend and has until now been largely inactive. It tried
and failed to take over fashion company Valentino, according to
insiders, and its portfolio was until now only made up of small
investments in biopharmaceuticals firm Kedrion, broadband group
Metroweb and a 4.5 percent stake in insurer Generali.
On Friday, the FSI agreed to take an 85 percent stake in
gas plant supplier AnsaldoEnergia, which is a unit of
state-owned defence firm Finmeccanica. This cuts off
South Korea's Doosan Heavy Industries, whose
takeover plan had been opposed by local politicians and trade
unions.
On Monday, the government is expected to discuss financial
support for airline Alitalia. Sunday's Il Messaggero newspaper
said Letta was sounding out state-owned railway group Ferrovie
dello Stato about taking a stake, days after Franco-Dutch
carrier Air France KLM, which owns 25 percent of
Alitalia, said it was considering a merger.
Carlo Bellavite Pellegrini, economic professor at the
Catholic University in Milan said rather than shield companies
from foreign ownership, it is better to make sure they are
equipped to face global challenges.
"Italy has been very focused on the issue of national
ownership," said "But after 2007, the world changed. The real
issue today is to find someone with the means to develop sound
industrial projects, otherwise we are finished."