Italy's Tamini mandates banks to find buyer - source

MILAN, March 21 Family-owned Tamini Group, one
of Italy's biggest manufacturers of transformers for power
stations and industrial appliances, has mandated banks to find a
buyer, a source close to the matter said on Thursday.
"Preliminary offers are expected in the next 2-3 weeks and
the deal should be wrapped up before the end of June," the
source said.
Tamini, which has four production sites in Italy, has
revenues of around 130 million euros ($168.03 million).
Tamini was not immediately available for a comment.
The source said Intesa Sanpaolo's investment bank
unit Banca IMI and Lazard had been mandated to find a partner
for the company but added the family was keen to sell the whole
company.
Banca IMI declined to comment and Lazard was not immediately
available for a comment.
"Interest has been shown from a French private equity
company, some multinationals from the Far East as well as from
some of its European competitors," the source said.
ABB, Alstom, Schneider Electric
and Siemens operate in the sector.
($1 = 0.7737 euros)
(Reporting By Stephen Jewkes; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)