2012年 11月 21日 星期三

Italy-Swiss tax deal should not be amnesty-Italy finmin

BRUSSELS Nov 20 Any tax agreement between Italy and Switzerland should not take the form of an amnesty, Italian Economy Minister Vittorio Grilli said on Tuesday.

"It can't be a type of pardon or amnesty," Grilli told reporters in Brussels. "If there is an agreement it has to be done well in the interests of everyone".

He said he did not know if a deal would be reached by the end of the year, noting that there were still disagreements over transparency, money laundering and information exchange.

Italy held its first talks with Swiss officials in May. A deal could net Rome billions of euros of much needed revenue as it battles to lower its debt mountain and emerge from a deep recession. (Reporting By Francesco Guarascio)

