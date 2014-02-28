Italy cancels "Google tax" on web companies

ROME Feb 28 Italy has dropped a planned
internet tax sometimes dubbed the "Google tax", in one of the
first measures enacted by the new government of Matteo Renzi, an
official said on Friday.
The former government of Enrico Letta passed a law on the
tax last year, but promptly delayed the date it would come into
effect until July. The European Commission warned that it could
break EU rules before it was approved in parliament.
The tax, designed to ensure firms that advertise and sell in
Italy do so only through companies with a tax presence there
would be cancelled, Graziano Delrio, Renzi's chief of staff,
told a press conference.