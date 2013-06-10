Italian police uncovers tax evasion at Glencore company - source

MILAN, June 10 Italy's financial police said on
Monday it had discovered tax evasion worth more than 120 million
euros ($158.65 million) at a metals producer on the island of
Sardinia.
The financial authorities did not name the company, but a
source close to the matter told Reuters the company is
controlled by Anglo-Swiss mining giant Glencore.
The tax evasion was arranged through a system of "transfer
pricing", the police said in a statement, explaining that the
Italian company would buy raw materials at an inflated price
from its Swiss parent.
The Italian company has never declared any profits, but only
tax losses, since its inception, the statement said.
($1 = 0.7564 euros)
(Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte; writing by Isla Binnie; editing
by Giselda Vagnoni)