UPDATE 1-Italy airwaves auction raises 3.7 bln euros so far

* 800 MHz frequency auction completed

* Blocks sold to Vodafone, Telecom Italia, Wind

* Auctions of other frequencies continue (Adds detail)

Sept 22 Italy's auction of fourth generation mobile frequencies has raised about 3.7 billion euros so far with the 800 MHz bands completed and the sale of other blocks continuing, the industry ministry said on Thursday.

Blocks in the 800 MHz section have been sold to major mobile phone operators Vodafone (VOD.L), Telecom Italia (TLIT.MI) and Wind VIP.N, raising about 2.96 billion euros, the ministry said in a statement.

Operator 3 Italia 0013.HK also took part but was not successful in the 800 MHz band.

Italy's government was expecting the entire auction to raise about 2.4 billion euros to help its public finances and had forecast it could raise up to 3.1 billion euros if all frequencies were sold. [ID:nLDE76Q1G3]

The ministry said auctions in other remaining frequencies would resume on Friday, and results would be published at the end of the day. (Reporting By Alberto Sisto; Editing by Tim Dobbyn)