UPDATE 1-Terna to cut investment if tariff proposals maintained

ROME, Dec 13 Italian electricity grid operator Terna will have to cut back its investment plans if the energy regulator's new tariff regime proposals are not changed, the group's chief executive said on Tuesday.

The proposals, which still need to be finalised, will have a negative impact on the group's 2012 results and could lead to the group's credit ratings being placed under review, Flavio Cattaneo said at a conference.

Terna, controlled by the state, was recently placed on CreditWatch negative by Standard & Poor's because of Italy's sovereign debt crisis.

In November Fitch revised its outlook on Terna to negative from stable due to uncertainty over the 2012-15 tariff review, and management's review of investment strategy and dividend policy.

"I can't give numbers but if the tariff review is not changed then 2012 will be negative," Cattaneo said.

The Italian energy regulator's second consultation paper for the 2012-15 tariff regime, released last week, proposed a return on investments of 7.2 percent versus 6.9 percent in the previous period.

As a regulated industry, Terna is allowed a return on its investments to develop the national power grid which is set by the regulator.

But Cattaneo said that net of taxes the allowed return was 3.86 percent from a net return of 4.12 percent under the previous regime.

Terna's tax rose this year after the Italian government introduced an energy tax as part of its austerity measures.

"The tax will have a significant impact on Terna's earnings per share which could fall by 15 percent per year in the period 2011-2013 when the tax applies," a Milan-based analyst said.

When the "Robin Hood" energy tax was introduced the government explicitly ruled out energy companies being allowed to pass on the impact through tariffs.

"That's true, but Terna was probably hoping the regulator could find other ways of compensating the effect," the analyst said.

Earlier this year Terna, Europe's biggest independent power grid operator, said it will raise its investment in grid development by 15 percent to 5 billion euros over five years.

Italian power prices are among the highest in Europe in part because of areas of congestion along the national grid.