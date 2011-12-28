版本:
Italy mulls 1.8 pct toll-road fee hike -govt source

ROME Dec 28 Italy is considering a toll-road fee increase of 1.8 percent from January, a government source said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Mario Monti's government is currently holding its last Cabinet meeting of the year.

