Italy proposes Profumo as new Leonardo CEO, confirms Eni, Enel chiefs

ROME, March 18 The Italian Treasury on Saturday proposed that veteran banker Alessandro Profumo be named the new chief executive of defence and aerospace company Leonardo , in a round of new appointments at state-controlled firms.

Profumo, who stepped down as chairman of troubled Monte dei Paschi di Siena in August 2015, takes over from Mauro Moretti, who has cut debt and streamlined the company's business to focus on core activities.

The Treasury proposed that Matteo Del Fante, the former head of power grid company Terna, be appointed CEO of the Post Office, replacing Francesco Caio.

The CEOs of oil firm Eni and utility Enel , respectively Claudio Descalzi and Francesco Starace, were both confirmed for a new mandate, while Roberta Neri was also confirmed as the head of air traffic controller Enav .

All the appointments will need to be confirmed by upcoming shareholder meetings at the companies, but this is considered a formality. (Reporting By Gavin Jones, editing by Silvia Aloisi)