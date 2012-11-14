Italy ruling excludes RAI, Mediaset from 20-yr frequency licences

BRIEF-SolarWorld enters partnership with Bacanora Minerals for lithium mining in ore mountains
* Solar technology group will sell a share of 50 percent of its project in Altenberg-Zinnwald to Bacanora Minerals Ltd
ROME Nov 14 Italy's telecoms authority ruled on Wednesday that only new entrants to the digital television market could compete for new full 20-year frequency licences, excluding state broadcaster Rai and Mediaset from the frame.
The authority ruled that no company could hold more than five so-called multiplex groups of channels transmitted on digital bandwidth at the end of the auction.
That effectively excluded state broadcaster RAI and Mediaset, owned by former Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi, which already own five multiplex.
The authority's ruling left the two groups free to bid for new five-year frequency options on 700 megahertz bands dedicated to mobile telephone television.
MADRID, Feb 21 The following Spanish stocks may be affected by newspaper reports and other factors on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the newspaper reports, and cannot vouch for their accuracy:
MADRID, Feb 21 Spain's Telefonica said on Tuesday it had agreed to sell up to a 40 percent stake in its telecom masts subsidiary Telxius to private equity firm KKR for 1.275 billion euros ($1.35 billion).