Italian court overturns Uber ban

ROME May 26 A Rome court annulled a short-lived
ban on ride-hailing app Uber on Friday in the latest twist to a
battle between the San Francisco-based multinational and Italy's
traditional taxi cabs.
A lower court had already ordered temporary suspension of
the ban, which was imposed in April and affected several Uber
phone applications and prevented it from advertising its
services in Italy.
"We are happy to announce that you will be able to keep
using our app in Italy", Uber Italy tweeted after Friday's
ruling.
Italian taxi drivers, who operate under rigid regulation,
say they are being penalised by little-monitored apps such as
those offered by Uber, which allow users to connect with the
nearest drivers via smartphones.
Angry drivers went on a six-day strike in February to
protest the growth of the apps and increasingly popular
chauffeured limousines.
The Italian government has promised to introduce clearer
rules governing competition between conventional taxis and rival
road transport services by the end of this year.
"We are thrilled for the thousands of drivers and riders who
can continue using Uber in Italy," an Uber spokesman said on
Friday. "However, Italy now needs to reform its outdated laws so
that all its citizens and cities can benefit from modern
technology."
(Reporting by Isla Binnie and Gavin Jones; Editing by David
Goodman)