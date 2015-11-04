U.S. government approves Italy's request to arm its drones

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 4 The U.S. State Department has
approved a longstanding request from Italy to arm its two MQ-9
Reaper drones with Hellfire missiles, laser-guided bombs and
other munitions, two U.S. officials said Wednesday.
This would be the first sale of armed drones approved since
the U.S. government established a policy in February for exports
of the new type of weapons that have played a key role in U.S.
military actions in Afghanistan, Iraq and Yemen.
Italy would be only the second country to be approved to buy
armed drones after Britain, which has been using them since
2007, according to the officials who declined to be identified
because they were not authorized to speak publicly ahead of a
formal announcement later Wednesday.
The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency notified
U.S. lawmakers late Tuesday about the possible sale, which is
valued at $129.6 million, with privately held General Atomics to
serve as the prime contractor, the officials said.
Italy has been asking the United States since 2012 to add
weapons to two unarmed MQ-9 Reapers, whose sale was first
approved in 2009. Turkey has also requested to buy armed drones
from the United States.
Initially U.S. lawmakers had concerns, ultimately spurring
an interagency review that produced the new drone export policy.
U.S. lawmakers have 15 days to block the sale but such
action is rare since deals are carefully vetted before Congress
is formally notified.
The proposed sale includes 156 AGM-114R2 Hellfire II
missiles built by Lockheed Martin Corp, 20 GBU-12
laser-guided bombs, 30 GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munitions and
other armaments, according to the officials.
One official said any exports of drones, armed or not,
require a case-by-case assessment and close scrutiny, but the
sale was ultimately approved because Italy was a key ally and
partner of the United States.
"It's not a decision we've taken lightly, and it's symbolic
of our trust in Italy as a partner," the official said. "Italy
is a responsible member of the international community and they
have been with us in every significant recent NATO and U.S.-led
operation."
Italy asked for the drones to support NATO and coalition
operations, increase operational flexibility, and better protect
deployed Italian forces.
The new U.S. export policy maintains "a strong presumption
of denial" of sales of the biggest drones like the MQ-9 -
Category I aircraft that have a range of at least 300 km (186
miles) and can carry a payload of at least 500 kg (1,102
pounds). It allows such exports on rare occasions.
Under the policy, buyers of military drones must agree to
strict conditions, including a ban on using the drones for
unlawful surveillance or to crack down on their domestic
populations.
(Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)