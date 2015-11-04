UPDATE 1-U.S. government approves Italy's request to arm its drones

(Adds official statement, General Atomics comment)
By Andrea Shalal
WASHINGTON Nov 4 The U.S. State Department has
approved a longstanding request from Italy to arm its two MQ-9
Reaper drones with Hellfire missiles, laser-guided bombs and
other munitions, the U.S. Defense Department announced on
Wednesday.
This would be the first effective sale of armed drones
approved since the U.S. government established a policy in
February for exports of the new type of weapons that have played
a key role in U.S. military actions in Afghanistan, Iraq and
Yemen.
Italy would be only the second country to be approved to buy
armed drones after Britain, which has been using them since
2007, according to two U.S. officials who were not authorized to
speak publicly.
The Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which
oversees foreign arms sales, notified U.S. lawmakers late on
Tuesday about the possible sale, which is valued at $129.6
million. It said privately held General Atomics would serve as
the prime contractor.
General Atomics declined comment since the arms sale is a
government-to-government transaction.
Italy has been asking the United States since 2012 to add
weapons to two unarmed MQ-9 Reapers, whose sale was first
approved in 2009. Turkey has also requested to buy armed drones
from the United States.
Initially U.S. lawmakers had concerns, ultimately spurring
an interagency review that produced the new drone export policy.
U.S. lawmakers have 15 days to block the sale but such
action is rare since deals are carefully vetted before Congress
is formally notified.
The proposed sale includes 156 AGM-114R2 Hellfire II
missiles built by Lockheed Martin Corp, 20 GBU-12
laser-guided bombs, 30 GBU-38 Joint Direct Attack Munitions and
other armaments, according to the Pentagon agency.
One of the officials who spoke on condition of anonymity
said any exports of drones, armed or not, require a case-by-case
assessment and close scrutiny, but the sale was ultimately
approved because Italy was a key ally and partner of the United
States.
"It's not a decision we've taken lightly, and it's symbolic
of our trust in Italy as a partner," the official said. "Italy
is a responsible member of the international community and they
have been with us in every significant recent NATO and U.S.-led
operation."
Italy asked for the drones to support NATO and coalition
operations, increase operational flexibility, and better protect
deployed Italian forces.
The new U.S. export policy maintains "a strong presumption
of denial" of sales of the biggest drones like the MQ-9 -
Category I aircraft. It allows exports on rare occasions, but
buyers of military drones must agree to strict conditions,
including a ban on using the drones for unlawful surveillance or
to crack down on their domestic populations.
