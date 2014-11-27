Italy's pharmaceutical watchdog raises alarm on batches of flu drug

ROME Nov 27 Italy's pharmaceutical watchdog
AIFA suspended two batches of anti-flu vaccine FLUAD made by
Switzerland's Novartis on Thursday, saying three
deaths potentially connected to the drug had been reported.
AIFA said it had not yet established whether there was a
direct link between the drug and the fatalities and had imposed
the ban only as a precaution. Novartis said in a statement that
no causal relationship had been established.
"The three events that ended in fatalities began within 48
hours after doses from the two batches of vaccine were
administered," AIFA said on its website.
The watchdog said samples of the drug had been taken for
tests and it was waiting for the results in order to assess a
possible causal link between the vaccine and the deaths.
However, Novartis said that a review of the two batches had
confirmed that they are "in conformity with all production and
quality standards". It said it was working with AIFA to assess
the matter further.
AIFA advised people who might have packets of batches 142701
and 143301 of the FLUAD vaccine to stop using it and contact
their doctor.
