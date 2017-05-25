UPDATE 4-Italy rules out "bail in" for investors in Veneto banks rescue

* Popolare di Vicenza, Veneto Banca have requested state aid
* EU demands 1 bln euro contribution to clear state bailout
* "Bail in" fears hit lenders' senior bonds
(Adds Atlante option, Viola report)
By Giuseppe Fonte and Valentina Za
ROME/MILAN, May 25 Italy's economy minister
sought to reassure investors on Thursday that they will not be
hit in a rescue of two ailing regional banks, Popolare di
Vicenza and Veneto Banca, after fears of a full "bail-in" hit
the lenders' debt.
Italy has been seeking European Union approval for months
to rescue the two banks based in the northeastern Veneto region
and bigger rival Monte dei Paschi di Siena under
strict EU rules that curb state support for lenders.
Under such rules, which aim to shield taxpayers from the
full cost of saving failing banks, private investors -
shareholders, senior bondholders and large depositors - must
bear losses before any public money can be used, in what has
become known as a "bail-in".
Italy is keen to avoid such a scenario, fearing this would
hurt confidence in the wider banking sector, already weakened by
a long recession that sent bad loan levels soaring.
Rome wants to exploit an exception to the rules and inject
money into the lenders under a precautionary recapitalisation
scheme that spares losses to senior bondholders and depositors.
"I rule out the possibility of a 'bail-in'," Economy
Minister Pier Carlo Padoan told reporters when asked about
negotiations with EU authorities over the rescue.
There is no easy solution for the two banks, which have been
told by the European Commission to secure an additional private
capital injection of 1 billion euros before a state bailout can
be approved, several sources in banking and government said.
With willing investors in short supply, the Italian
government is putting pressure on healthier banks to provide the
funds, the sources told Reuters.
One option would be to use Atlante, a government-sponsored
fund financed by Italian banks and insurers set up last year to
rescue the Veneto banks after they failed to raise money on the
market, two banking sources said on Thursday.
Atlante has already pumped 3.4 billion euros into the two
lenders. It has 1.7 billion euros left, earmarked to help Monte
dei Paschi and other banks offload their bad loans. The fund,
which other sources say is unwilling to put more money in the
two lenders, declined to comment.
Highlighting how hard finding fresh money would be, the head
of Italy's biggest retail lender Intesa Sanpaolo said
on Wednesday that strong banks in the country should not be
forced to spend more money rescuing weaker rivals.
In another sign of the seriousness of the situation, a
source with knowledge of the matter said Popolare di Vicenza CEO
Fabrizio Viola, who is leading the talks with European
regulators on behalf of both lenders, has not ruled out quitting
his job.
EU STANDS FIRM
Padoan met top executives from the two banks early on
Thursday after a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday when,
according to sources, EU authorities stood by their demand for
additional private capital.
The money would help fill a 6.4 billion euro capital
shortfall identified by the European Central Bank.
Fears that senior bondholders may be forced to contribute to
the private capital needed hit senior bonds issued by Popolare
di Vicenza and Veneto Banca on Thursday.
Under the current rescue plan, only junior bondholders stand
to take a hit.
In a statement published on Thursday, the economy ministry
played down Wednesday's meeting in Brussels, saying it was only
one of several technical steps needed to assess the bailout
request.
"Talks with European authorities continue with a shared goal
of agreeing a solution that guarantees the stability of the two
Veneto-based banks and fully preserves savers, in compliance
with European rules," the Treasury said. "The government is
committed to finding a solution quickly."
The two banks said they had called emergency board meetings
for Friday.
Unlike Spain or Ireland, Italy failed to help its banks
before the new EU rules over bank crises came fully into force
last year. It now has little room to support its lenders without
hurting small savers that hold much its banks' debt and shares.
In past months, depositors have fled weaker Italian banks,
fearing they might have to participate in a bail-in.
Monte dei Paschi, Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca have
all been forced to tap a state guarantee to be able to issue
debt and make up for the deposit flights.
"As far as liquidity is concerned, Banca Popolare di Vicenza
and Veneto Banca have all the necessary state guarantees," the
Treasury said.
($1 = 0.8912 euros)
