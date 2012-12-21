Italy passes 2013 budget, Monti to resign later Friday

UPDATE 3-Scottish investors Standard Life, Aberdeen mull $13.5 bln tie-up
ROME Dec 21 Italy's parliament gave its definitive approval to the 2013 budget, clearing the way for Prime Minister Mario Monti to tender his resignation later on Friday.
The Chamber of Deputies approved the budget bill with 309 votes in favour and 55 against.
The budget, which aims to lower Italy's fiscal gap to 1.8 percent of output next year, had already been passed in the Senate on Thursday.
Monti will shortly hold a cabinet meeting and then tender his resignation to President Giorgio Napolitano, political sources said, setting up a national election expected on Feb. 24.
FRANKFURT, March 4 A fund managed on behalf of American IT entrepreneur Michael Dell has agreed a deal to take a stake in the investment vehicle that private equity firm KKR is using to invest in German research firm GfK SE .
LONDON, March 4 Scottish fund manager Aberdeen Asset Management and insurer Standard Life are exploring a possible merger, the two companies said in a statement.