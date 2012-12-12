Berlusconi offers to support Monti as candidate for premier

BRIEF-Community Health Systems to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
* Community Health Systems announces definitive agreement to divest Anniston, Alabama Hospital
ROME Dec 12 Silvio Berlusconi said on Wednesday he would withdraw as a candidate in Italy's coming election if outgoing Prime Minister Mario Monti ran as the head of a "moderate" coalition.
Berlusconi said in public remarks in Rome that he was willing to withdraw his candidacy if Monti agreed to lead a centre-right grouping. Monti, who announced his resignation at the weekend following Berlusconi's declared candidacy, has not made up his mind on whether he will run in the election.
"I proposed to Monti to be the candidate as leader for the moderate centre and he said he didn't want to. If his position changes, I would have no problem to step back... I have no personal ambitions," Berlusconi said.
* Bob Adams to assume position of Allete chief financial officer
* Manitoba Telecom Services Inc - CEO Jay Forbes will be leaving company following expected successful closing of its pending transaction with BCE Inc Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: