Monti wins confidence vote on budget ahead of final approval

ROME Dec 21 Italy's government easily won a confidence vote in the lower house of parliament on the 2013 budget, clearing the way for final approval of the package later on Friday.

The government called a confidence vote to speed up passage of the bill, which passed with 373 votes in favour and 67 against.

As soon as the budget is approved, technocrat Prime Minister Mario Monti will hold a cabinet meeting and then tender his resignation to President Giorgio Napolitano, political sources said, paving the way for a national election expected on Feb. 24.

The budget aims to lower Italy's fiscal gap to 1.8 percent of gross domestic product in 2013 from a targeted 2.6 percent this year.